The 2024 India-UAE BIT: A Mixed Bag?

International investment agreements, which include BITs and investment chapters in free trade agreements, are entered into between two or more states with an aim to facilitate and protect foreign investments made by their investors in each other's territories. BITs create legal obligations between a state (host state) and foreign investors in its territory from the other state (home state).

BITs provide foreign investors with a framework of rights, which they can rely on to protect their investment from interference by the host state. In case the host state commits a breach of the BIT, the foreign investors can directly sue the host state by commencing an arbitration before an independent tribunal, comprising arbitrators appointed by the parties to the dispute.

Over the last 60 years, BITs have become one of the key building blocks of the international legal framework governing foreign direct investments. Since 1959, when Germany and Pakistan concluded the first BIT, over 3,000 such treaties have been signed. Between 1994 and 2010, in its liberalisation phase, India entered into over 80 BITs with a view to increase the inflow of the FDI.

In 2011, India faced its first adverse award against White Industries, an Australian investor, under the Australia–India BIT. This opened the floodgates for more claims by investors over the next 10 years, several of which resulted in adverse awards worth millions of dollars. In this backdrop, India terminated over 75 BITs between 2017 and 2021, and began fresh negotiations on the basis of a new Model BIT, published in 2016, which as per the government, contains a better balance of rights of both the investors and states.

Since 2017, only a handful of countries, such as Brazil, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, have agreed to sign new BITs, based on the Model BIT. To address this, it was reported earlier this year that the Prime Minister's Office has requested the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to re-examine the Model BIT and recommend modifications to improve the ease of doing business in India. The 2024 India-UAE BIT comes in the wake of this renewed focus.