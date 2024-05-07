Passing The Baton: The 1991 Economic Reforms Generation Sees Next-Gen Take Up The Mantle

A generational change is under way in the Indian family businesses. The generation that leveraged the opportunities post the 1991 economic reforms is giving way to a new one that took the reins of business groups in the last 10 years or so. Coincidentally or otherwise, this started to happen around the time that Narendra Modi first became the Prime Minister in 2014. The latest move has just happened in the Godrej family.

The older generation that stepped down or moved away from daily operations include leaders like the late Rahul Bajaj, Adi and Jamshyd Godrej, Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries Ltd., Harsh and Sanjiv Goenka at the erstwhile RPG Group, Dhruv Sawhney at Triveni Engineering, Venu Srinivasan of the TVS Group and Kumar Mangalam Birla at the Aditya Birla Group.

Even though in some families, power and responsibilities had moved to the new inheritors a few years back, it is only now that many of these changes are being formalised like we have just seen in the Godrej Group. While the earlier generation’s age ranged from 70 to 80 years, the generation that is taking charge today are largely in their 30s. This coincides with the country’s demography, where 67.8% of the population is now in the 15-64 age group.