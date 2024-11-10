Tesla And Detroit’s Automakers Price In A Trump Joyride. Good Luck.

As with much that surrounds Trump, things may turn out to be a bit more complicated than that.

Say Trump tightens or, enabled by a Republican-controlled Congress, entirely rescinds the consumer tax credit for EVs, along with cleantech manufacturing credits established by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. This would actually deepen Detroit’s EV losses.

Think of Ford’s and GM’s EV businesses as startups, similar to Tesla in its first decade as a listed company. Their losses stem primarily from the fact that they are capitalizing the costs of investments in factories and machinery over too few vehicles sold. Automakers as a whole have invested $199 billion in EVs in the US over the past decade, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. GM boasted at its recent analyst day of EV losses having peaked this year and offering a $2 billion to $4 billion tailwind to operating profit next year, with half of that owed to expansion. In other words, what’s needed is to sell more EVs in order to reap economies of scale on existing investment. Sure, if they stop investing in EVs come January, then at some point down the line, the drag on returns is alleviated. In the meantime, it would be an earnings bloodbath of write-downs.

Relaxation of tailpipe emissions targets would, of course, offer more scope for Detroit’s core product, gas guzzlers. But the targets set by the Biden administration were back-end loaded precisely in order to give Detroit (and the United Auto Workers) time to adjust to a more electrified future. The incremental benefit of easing those targets, therefore, is also back-end loaded. On another front, while Trump will almost certainly have another go at killing California’s waiver that allows the state to set its own, more restrictive, tailpipe standards, that would likely be a drawn out affair, muddying the waters for automakers rather than clarifying them, at least in the near term.