How AI And Open Innovation Can Unlock India's Potential

As ongoing advances in AI open up a world of possibilities, it’s exciting to see the massive opportunity it presents for India to bolster its growth journey.

India already has many of the ingredients in place to script an AI success story. As of early 2025, 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections were active in India, amounting to about 76.6% of the total population. India is set to have over 900 million internet users by 2025, as per a recent report from IAMAI and Kantar. Digital public infrastructure, including Aadhar, ONDC, UPI, provides a strong foundation that brings digital interactions and data into a unified form.

India is already home to world-class AI engineering skills across Global Capability Centres and technology organisations, in addition to a large pool of engineering talent graduating from Indian colleges.

More than any other country in the world, India has mind-boggling diversity not just in culture, language and geography but also in socio-economic strata. With the right digital fabric, AI unlocks the prospect of seamless communication and transactions across diverse populations. This spans across not just new-age citizen services but also B2B or B2C interactions.

Coupled with the government’s ambitious Viksit Bharat vision to make India a completely developed nation by 2047, this sets the stage for AI to act as a catalyst for India to realise its massive aspirations. The timing is perfect, and the opportunity is massive.