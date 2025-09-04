I Visited Apple Hebbal And I Think It Outshines BKC, Saket Stores

When Apple first opened its official offline stores in India, it changed the way consumers in India buy and experience their products. Sure, picking up an iPhone or Mac wasn’t much of a task earlier, but getting genuine advice straight from Apple experts was not easy. With the arrival of the brand’s own stores, complete with Genius Bars and trained staff, that gap has finally been bridged — no more depending only on resellers like Croma, Vijay Sales, or Unicorn.

The journey began in Mumbai, where Apple opened its first store at BKC, with Tim Cook himself flying in for the launch. Soon after, another store came up at Delhi’s Nexus Select CITYWALK. Both quickly became hotspots, thanks to their prime locations — one in Mumbai’s business district, the other in a buzzing South Delhi mall. But Apple didn’t stop there. The spotlight has now shifted to Bengaluru, with the new Apple Hebbal store.

NDTV got early access before the public opening, and we even got to attend a special Apple Intelligence session hosted there. Having been to BKC and Saket earlier, I can say this with confidence — Apple Hebbal feels different, and in my view, better.

The team here plays a significant role in that. Around 70 employees from 15 different states run the store, and many of them have prior Apple Store experience. What struck me most was how smoothly they handle communication — no language barriers, no confusion, just straightforward help. Apple says Hebbal is meant to be more than just a store; it’s designed as a space to learn and create.

The “Today at Apple” sessions are free, open to everyone, and cover everything from iPhone photography and iPad sketching to hands-on lessons with Apple Intelligence. You can even book group sessions if you want to learn together with family, friends, or colleagues.

Now, why do I rate this store higher than the others?

The layout plays a huge role. Hebbal feels wide, spacious, and less chaotic. Even on opening day, when the place was packed, it didn’t feel claustrophobic. There was enough breathing room, and staff still managed to give personal attention to almost everyone — something that’s usually missing in big offline retail spaces.

What makes Hebbal click for me is how comfortable it feels. The BKC store is gorgeous, no doubt, but it has this very business-like vibe — you walk in, get what you need, and walk out. Saket is the complete opposite: lively, full of energy, but honestly, it can feel a little too packed at times. Hebbal somehow finds the sweet spot. It’s open, calmer, and the staff here make it feel welcoming without being pushy. I didn’t feel like I was in a showroom, I felt like I could just hang around, try things out, or even join a session without rushing.

And that fits Bengaluru perfectly. This city has a mix of tech folks, students, and creative people, and the store seems built for that. It’s not just a place to buy a phone — it’s somewhere you could actually spend an afternoon learning or exploring.

The timing of this launch is also interesting. With Apple’s September 9 keynote right around the corner, the Hebbal store will be among the first to stock the 2025 iPhone lineup officially. That means customers in Bengaluru won’t have to pay the extra costs that resellers sometimes add, such as compulsory AppleCare bundles or overpriced accessories. And if that wasn’t enough, Apple is also opening a new store in Pune’s Koregaon Park on September 4.

Apple Hebbal isn’t just another retail space — it feels like Apple’s most thoughtfully built store in India so far. It improves upon BKC’s polish and Saket’s energy by combining them with openness, inclusivity, and a truly customer-friendly approach. And after visiting all three, I’d pick Hebbal over BKC or Saket any day.