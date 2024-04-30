Tech Is Indian Banks’ Banana Peel. Everyone’s Slipping

In India, fintech has sped up money transactions, but it has also introduced complexity. An otherwise staid banking system, running its software on servers stored on its premises, is suddenly having to cope with a tsunami of small transactions coming via intermediaries that do most of their computing in the cloud. A widely used smartphone-based protocol, known as Unified Payments Interface, logged more than 100 billion transactions last year. There are some 50 million merchants accepting online money via QR codes, but the regulator isn’t sure if all of them are legit. Fast and furious may have opened the floodgates to fraud.