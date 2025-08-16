Talking Point This Week: GST Overhaul Plan, Trump-Putin Summit Spark Optimism

Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to give the US government 15% of their revenues from chip sales in China. This is being described as an "unusual agreement" with Trump in order to obtain export licenses for the chips. Read it again yes - this covers 15% of REVENUE from China, not PROFIT, for both Nvidia and AMD!! It also means the Trump Administration is now negotiating company-by-company 'trade deals'. In other news, the West Wing has created a scorecard that rates 553 companies and trade associations on how hard they worked to support and promote Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," a senior White House official tells Axios. This matters because it is now even more evident that Trump works transactionally, and companies have rushed to pay demonstrative homage and Trump's senior aides will have data to consult when considering corporate requests.

Across America, life for small business owners and aspiring homeowners is getting tougher. Over 236,000 small importers are getting hit hard—facing red tape and a whopping $202 billion in tariffs as they try to navigate complex new presidential levies, with confusing legal battles still brewing. While bigger companies can throw resources at these hassles, smaller firms often lack the infrastructure to deal with the compliance and forecasting headaches, forcing business owners to scramble for solutions. Meanwhile, buying a home is slipping out of reach for more Americans than ever, thanks to sky-high prices fueled by sluggish new construction, locked-in low-rate owners, and policies that make building more expensive. Add climate disasters and rising costs, and that once-solid pillar of the American dream feels shakier than ever, as home sales plunge and no easy fix is on the horizon.