Talking Point This Week: GST Overhaul Plan, Trump-Putin Summit Spark Optimism
A significant geopolitical development also revolves around the warming up of India-China ties, with direct flights between the two countries expected to resume soon.
A very Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians, and a Happy Janmashtami to everyone. This week was interesting in more ways than one, and I'll try to incapsulate the key developments this week here. The recent Trump-Putin summit in Alaska ended without a formal agreement on ending or pausing the devastating war in Ukraine, which has raged for over three years. While Putin claimed they reached an “understanding” and expressed Russia’s sincere interest in peace—conditional on addressing what he called the "root causes" of the crisis—Trump was more guarded, saying, “there’s no deal until there’s a deal” and plans to consult with Ukrainian and European leaders. Putin also extended an invitation for Trump to meet in Moscow next, highlighting a potential for future dialogue. Meanwhile, the corporate and geopolitical backdrop saw significant moves: Perplexity AI’s $34.5 billion bid for Google’s Chrome reflects stirring shifts in tech, India and China are set to resume direct flights signaling warmer bilateral ties, and India is close to finalising key trade agreements with Saudi Arabia and Oman. Despite these positive signs, foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 1 lakh crore year-to-date, pushing their ownership in India’s listed market below 16%, underscoring ongoing market jitters amidst complex global dynamics.
Here are the the key talking points of this week.
The Big One
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, announced a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system scheduled for rollout by Diwali. These reforms aim to significantly reduce the tax burden on common citizens and MSMEs by simplifying the existing structure—proposing to replace multiple tax slabs with just two main rates, standard and merit, while applying special rates only to select items. The reforms will also address longstanding issues like inverted duty structures, classification disputes, and compliance complexities, creating a more stable and business-friendly environment. These may well have the ability to bring about a spike in markets.
Corporate Feedback On India
Demand outlook for the festive season and the second half of FY26 remains positive — this was the key takeaway at the Emkay Conference. The brokerage house said that many of the company managements were seeing signs of demand recovery and are positioning themselves accordingly. The sentiment was echoed across multiple categories, in both—discretionary and staples. Lenders supported this by painting an optimistic outlook for loan growth later in FY26. They see no broader issue in demand and expect a large part of the incremental liquidity to flow to the retail segment. The overall tone, says Emkay, remains optimistic, with continued expectations of a demand recovery in H2FY26. Central government capex seems to be reviving and players operating in that space are optimistic. The Chief Economic Adviser reiterated that the government does have contingency plans in place, to counter the impact of a negative tariff outcome. Coupled with the GST rationalisation spoken by PM Modi, maybe the optimism wasn't unfounded.
Results This Week
Jubilant Foodworks posted largely inline results, with strong performance in Turkey offsetting slower margins in India. Vishal Mega Mart continued its streak of robust growth and margin expansion, marking another quarter of double-digit same-store sales gains. Anupam Rasayan beat expectations, driven by solid pharma, polymer, and agrochemical recovery, with profits sharply higher. Apollo Hospitals’ Q1 exceeded estimates with healthy gains in revenue, margins, and profit. Nykaa’s Q1 delivered standout growth in revenue, profitability, and margins, supported by a renewed focus on market penetration and premiumisation. Astral saw a revenue decline amid weaker PVC prices and inventory losses, but its piping and adhesives divisions showed strong volume and value growth. Awfis, Tilaknagar Industries, and HBL Engineering reported significant improvements in margins and profits, demonstrating strong growth momentum. Yatra and Genus Power Infra stood out for exceptional gains in revenue, profitability, and margin, both running ahead of guidance for the year.
However...
Bank of America is cautious on India, warning that sustained higher tariffs of 25-50% could pose downside risks. The risk-reward for foreign investors remains unfavourable, and they don’t anticipate a revival in FII flows just yet. While small and midcap stocks still look pricey overall, BofA notes a few areas of opportunity emerging, especially within Building Materials, Auto Components, and Travel/Tourism. Notably, they’ve shifted their stance on sectors—upgrading IT from Underweight to Overweight and moving Utilities from Underweight to Neutral. Let's see if they retain their cautious stance now that there is a measure taken by the Indian government.
The New Era
Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to give the US government 15% of their revenues from chip sales in China. This is being described as an "unusual agreement" with Trump in order to obtain export licenses for the chips. Read it again yes - this covers 15% of REVENUE from China, not PROFIT, for both Nvidia and AMD!! It also means the Trump Administration is now negotiating company-by-company 'trade deals'. In other news, the West Wing has created a scorecard that rates 553 companies and trade associations on how hard they worked to support and promote Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," a senior White House official tells Axios. This matters because it is now even more evident that Trump works transactionally, and companies have rushed to pay demonstrative homage and Trump's senior aides will have data to consult when considering corporate requests.
Across America, life for small business owners and aspiring homeowners is getting tougher. Over 236,000 small importers are getting hit hard—facing red tape and a whopping $202 billion in tariffs as they try to navigate complex new presidential levies, with confusing legal battles still brewing. While bigger companies can throw resources at these hassles, smaller firms often lack the infrastructure to deal with the compliance and forecasting headaches, forcing business owners to scramble for solutions. Meanwhile, buying a home is slipping out of reach for more Americans than ever, thanks to sky-high prices fueled by sluggish new construction, locked-in low-rate owners, and policies that make building more expensive. Add climate disasters and rising costs, and that once-solid pillar of the American dream feels shakier than ever, as home sales plunge and no easy fix is on the horizon.