Talking Point This Week: Better Than Feared — India Inc's Earnings Trough Looks Over

The week was characterised by victories and defeats. Bihar marked a remarkable result for the BJP and the NDA, and the Day 1 of the India versus South Africa Test is looking good for India. But India Inc has been a winner too, with results looking better than feared.

Here are the key talking points of this week:

US Markets Have Jitters

Wall Street tumbled and Treasury yields rose on Thursday as expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month faded rapidly, while the dollar also fell in a bleak session for most US assets. Bad news for Bitcoin continued as the digital asset continued to sink, diving further below the $100,000 mark thanks to a fresh wave of risk aversion and a selloff in tech stocks. The crypto fell as much as 3.9% to $97,956, intensifying a slump that’s wiped out more than $450 billion in value since early October. One reason could be how a Fed rate cut in December, which was a 90% certainty only a couple of weeks ago according to rates futures markets, is now a coin flip. The rapid shift in market expectations is such that the next fully-priced rate cut isn't until March. Very broadly speaking, a split appears to be forming between Fed governors and regional bank presidents: governors, nominated by the President, are leaning dovish; regional bank presidents, less so.

But - One bear has just turned constructive on US exceptionalism:

"The shutdown of the US government could be nearing an end but its effects will delay the market response to bad news about US inflation and employment, which I had been expecting to be this winter’s dominant story. At the same time, the flow of corporate results which ended last week limits the risk of decisively negative business news until the next quarterly reporting season. As a result, the ban on any bad economic news which President Donald Trump tried to impose by firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been achieved by other means—and it is hard to imagine what could disturb the markets’ current confidence about the US economy, at least until early next year"

Source - Anatole Kaletsky