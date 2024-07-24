Supreme Court’s Split Verdict On GM Mustard Will Impact Release Of Other Such Crops

Justice Karol, according to reports, did not find arbitrariness in the approval. In his view, the conditional approval was not vitiated.

Both agreed that the government should evolve a policy on GM crops, for which they wanted wide consultations to be initiated within four months.

The immediate fallout is a delay in the commercial cultivation of GM mustard, which the government was keen on to reduce India’s dependence on imported cooking oil. It will also impact the release of bollworm-resistant cotton that is herbicide-tolerant as well. The release of two other cotton hybrids that are resistant to pink bollworms will also be affected. It might affect the ethanol programme as GM maize is necessary for higher yields and cheaper alcohol for blending with petrol. If conventional maize is used, the supply of maize for animal feed will be constrained. Overall, it is a setback for agricultural biotechnology.

The approval of the GM mustard hybrid, DMH-11, developed by a team of Delhi University scientists led by Professor Deepak Pental, was not hasty at all. The GEAC had advised the government to release it in May 2017, after satisfying itself that it posed little risk to humans, animals or the environment. But then, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had not accepted the recommendation. Instead, he wanted impact studies on honeybees and pollinators to be done before release. Pental said the impact on honeybees was best conducted in open fields where their foraging behaviour could be captured.

The approval was based on a 3,250-page dossier, which contained data on field trials conducted by institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The tests for toxicity and allergens were conducted by the National Institute of Nutrition, Pental said. So, the SC observation that foreign research data was relied upon is surprising.

For more than five years after GEAC’s first approval in 2017, the issue lay dormant as the ruling party itself was ideologically opposed to the cultivation of GM crops, with the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, leading the resistance. But there was a change of thinking in the government later. GM mustard was seen as a solution to reduce dependence on imported cooking oil. That led to the 2022 decisions of the GEAC and the government.