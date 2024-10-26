Striking A Balance: The Legal And Ethical Dimensions Of Managing Employee Absenteeism

While legislations such as Factories Act 1948 and the state-specific shops and establishments statute provide for the foundation of an establishment’s leave policy (as relevant), the same provides only for the minimum threshold of leaves that are required to be provided to the employees by an employer. These legislations do not prescribe for a maximum threshold of entitlements that the employees may be entitled to. As regards unapproved prolonged absences of employees, the same is typically dealt with under organisational policy read with standing orders (where applicable), where such absence from work is treated as misconduct and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action (including termination of employment depending on the severity of the case). However, the issue becomes complicated when the prolonged absence – though unapproved – is being availed upon citing a grave situation (such as serious illness) as the reason.

Indian courts have examined this aspect on a few occasions and have largely been in alignment with the principle that an employee’s services cannot be terminated solely on the reason of being on a prolonged leave. Having said that, the courts have time and again recognised the loss caused to the business of the employer due to such circumstances. Accordingly, the Delhi High Court1 observed that the discretion of extending medical / sick leaves cannot rest with the employee as essentially the employee is providing service to the employer and therefore an interpretation that an employee is in service of the employer, while being absent for a prolonged period, will be invalid and incorrect.

Ultimately, the ratification of a prolonged period of absence or, in the alternative, termination of employment will depend on the specific circumstances of each case, assessment of the cause, and the provisions of the organisational policy.

Where the employee has proceeded on sick leave or another paid leave on account of an exigency for a defined duration initially but is subsequently incommunicado, the employer may invoke the ground of voluntary abandonment of services albeit with caution. In such cases, it is imperative that all reasonable efforts to contact the employee and understand the reasons for such prolonged absence have been undertaken, as has also held by the Supreme Court2.