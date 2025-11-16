Nifty In Technical Charts: Better Times Around The Corner Now

Even the momentum is keeping pace with the price action, supporting it as it goes, despite, what seemed like a dull week. Some move upward in prices now will ensure a push of the RSI into the breakout zone and that could lead to better times.

We have been waiting for up moves since the last couple of issues. Well, we got it and now on Friday, market is signalling further gains ahead.

Triggers? The Bihar election can certainly be a lingering one. It was such a resounding win that the opposition may take time to recoup. As usual, Rahul Gandhi was nowhere to be found after the 95th defeat of the Congress under his stewardship! The Q2 results have been decent and now there is an expectation that is getting built that Q3 shall be even better. Inflation print came in very low. Expectations of rate cut in December are going up now. And of course, the long-delayed trade deal with the US and reduction of the tariffs to more manageable levels.

Help is coming through from Banks, especially PSU banks. The Bank Nifty and the PSU bank index are both pushing into new highs. They have been the best performers over a month, moving around 10% higher, this being much larger compared to other sectors. On a three-month basis, they have gained around 18% making them one of the top gainers of the market. If you didn’t play this side of the market in recent times, you would have probably found the going tough. The moral of the story is, find the sector that has tailwind in the market and participate in it.

Among the stocks in PSU banks, Bank of India had the best monthly return at 18% followed by Canara Bank at 16% and Indian Bank at 13%. This is also a lesson that we should not, as a default go to the top name in trading but we should, instead, check out the most trended names. The top gun of PSU banks is SBI and that could chip in with only a 10% gain, while other popular names like BOB and PNB were lower with 8% and 6% respectively.

Privtae banks are lagging the trends yet. They just produced 2% return for the month. Internally though, story is quite different when you look at it stock wise. DCB had a thundering 36% in a month while CUB did 27% in a month. And here we all are, focusing on HDFC Bank (1.8% for the month) and ICICI Bank (-0.8% for the month)! Chart 2.