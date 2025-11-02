Nifty In Technical Charts: Still A Buy-The-Dip Market

That’s the stuff of the market- keep everyone guessing about its real intent! It is only in full-fledged bull or bear markets that the market will flash clear cut signals. Rest of the time it leaves us guessing.

Now, we find a new consolidation happening — above the 25,800 highs. Notice in the chart above that this phase seems to have decent momentum signals yet, both from the RSI and the DMI. This means that the bulls, who had grabbed the baton a while ago, are refusing to let go.

So, are we into a small consolidation with an upward bias? Seems like. You may be wondering why I am asking questions instead of supplying the answers! The fact is, I don’t know either! I am groping my way around as much as the next guy — except that I am doing it with the help of market generated data (i.e. charts) while others are relying on their gut or emotions.

And, at the end of the last week, the market is telling me to be a continued buy-the-dip guy. Two weeks ago, we moved to this approach. We still remain in that mode. Does that mean we cannot slip lower? Obviously not.

But it seems quite likely now that the 25,350-600 band will hold any attempt to push index lower. Remember what an effort it was to get past 25,000 not very long ago? Well, now you are sweating to get past 26,000. But hey, you are a 1,000-points better off, right? Think of that.

The ATR indicator is always a good way to look at the larger picture as is the Bollinger Band. In Chart 2, you can see the monthly picture of Nifty with the two indicators. The ATR value is at 1,350 and we saw more or less that much move for the month. If one looks at the Quarterly ATR too, we find that the index has moved quite in line with the ATR levels.

The point I am making is that, despite everything that is happening around us, the market seems to be moving “normally”. If you look at chart 2 Bollinger Band you find that they have started flattening — a possible indication of some consolidation ahead.

But the monthly candle is a good one and if we find that the next week is positive, then we may have a game on our hands for the bulls. Note also that the upper Bollinger band has not been challenged since July 2024 and the lower one never reached at all! That tells you that, even as the trend has been sedate it has been resolutely up, with the mid band acting as a good support.