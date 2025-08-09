Nifty In Technical Charts: A Bit Of A Slip

Event of the week was of course the finalisation of the tariffs on India. Not just that but the additional slam that we got. It is to the credit of the trend that it didn’t cave in as much as might have been feared. Ideally, that should have led the market higher from where it has been churning for the past few days.

Like we discussed in last week's letter, the slide from the June 30 rally high, the prices had dropped into the consolidation support zone near 24,500 across a month. It seemed like we were holding on to the support — it still does — but repeated attacks on the base and an inability to carry higher is indicating weakness of bulls and some renewed determination of bears here.

The FIIs have been culprits so far, creating the largest selling pool, while the DIIs have been making valiant attempts to absorb those selling. The latter have little choice though, given that the SIP from the public continues (as per June data).

But the FIIs seem to be quite relentless in their selling and their overall holdings in Indian equity has, apparently now come down to around 15% or so. That is a far cry from the nearly 19-20% that they held a while ago. All those continually expecting revival of FII buying should take note of this consistency in exit.

I have been mentioning also about the consistent buildup of Index shorts. Many of us are still looking at that as a source of bullish news, considering that covering that large position will produce a large recovery. It can, but as and when it shows up.

I would see it this way right now. If the FIIs have decided to exit and know that the liquidity may be a factor for their exit may have decided to secure the trend down with Index shorts. We can conclude this because this is what the DIIs are doing but in reverse. Given that the SIP inflow is continuing, and they need to invest and cannot afford the market running away from them, a lot of the money went into hedging against a rise by going long index futures. Chart 2 shows the situation.