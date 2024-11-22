Stock Analysts, Upgrade Yourselves From Sell To Hold

Moreover, big investment banks have little economic interest in writing on smaller companies where trading is thin and banking fees are tiny. So there’s excessive coverage of large, liquid stocks and too little on the potential blue chips of tomorrow.

The good news is that this year may mark the nadir for research economics. Three months ago, the UK Financial Conduct Authority began permitting the use of bundled payments once more as a means of paying for research, subject to certain conditions. The research component of the commission is also portable. The result should be more money being spent on the work of analysts. Europe is working on reform too. All this points to the end of downward pressure on the product. European investment-research spending could rise 3.2% this year, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence study.

Things won’t change quickly. Where arrangements between fund managers and research providers are reset annually, it may not be until 2026 that we see any real benefit. And much depends on what the big investment houses like Blackrock Inc. and Fidelity International do. Where they lead, others follow.

So MiFID II’s harm won’t be repaired as rapidly as it happened. The independent research sector is a cottage industry — and barely even that. New entrants remain deterred by the unlevel playing field. Big brokers can sell research cheaply because the product has legitimate internal users — from wealth management to the corporate finance department — who can subsidize it.

The UK deserves a plaudit for acting to undo MiFID II’s harm. Regulators can still do more. There’s a helpful FCA rule requiring asset managers to disclose a breakdown of their bundled research spending by category. That could be toughened up to explicitly force asset managers to reveal how much they spend on unconflicted research generally, with a clear definition of what that means. An underperforming fund manager who spent nothing on independent research would face some awkward conversations with clients.

Better still, make it a policy goal to have a strong independent research sector and probe the industry’s competitive dynamics. The FCA’s preoccupation so far has been supporting the asset management industry.

Then keep going with the previous government’s other reforms like establishing a platform that could purchase research that might otherwise not be written.

This year may be as bad as it gets for independent research. But without more regulatory impetus, the future might not be much better.

Disclaimer: Bloomberg Opinion parent Bloomberg LP and affiliates also offer one or more of the products or services identified in this column.