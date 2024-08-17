Starbucks India Has To Deepen Its Offerings To Compete With Homegrown Brands

Atharv Jaiswal has had morning trading ever since he started working from home since the pandemic. He goes to Starbucks near his home in Kolkata, attends his morning office call amid the noisy melee and finishes his first tasks of the day with a sandwich and a double-shot espresso. After all, he had been doing that at his job in Singapore too. Going to Starbucks had become a routine.

That changed last year. A new local coffee chain came up close by, which offers a wider variety of food and coffee that is just as good. "I used to spend around Rs 800 or so in the morning before. At the new store, the experience is just as good; the coffee is nice and my daily billing has now come down to around Rs 500. Also, Singapore Starbucks would have food and coffee combos for $12 or so, which isn't available here," Jaiswal says.

The hybrid working model continues to hold on to its pandemic roots in India. The US chain that popularised the concept of 'working from a coffee shop' in India must have set a large vista for growth. That's not to be.

In the US, Starbucks' consecutive two-quarter sales drop has led to a dramatic shift in leadership, replacing Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narsimhan recently. The Indian market, however, is still growing, unlike the China market, but its growth rates have tapered off their peak.

"The coffee sector is very dependent on the macroeconomic situation of a country. In the US, the slowdown is an effect of inflation. But in India, the problems are not so generic, but systemic," says Harish Bijoor, marketing expert and founder of consulting firm Harish Bijoor Consults.