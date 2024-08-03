Should India Inc Follow The Tata Trusts-Tata Sons Shareholding, Governance Model?

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic organisation that has 66% equity ownership of Tata Sons, recently announced the formation of a high-powered four-member executive committee to closely manage the Trusts, reportedly even on a day-to-day basis. As we know, Tata Sons is the holding company that holds a mirror to the Tata Group companies on governance, values, and brand development. The full import of this move is realised only w...