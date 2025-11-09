Nifty In Technical Charts: The Dip Just Happened

The trade comes to the prepared. You don’t have to chase after them. Provided, you prepare the grounds for them. It is like laying the foundations of a building before you actually build one. People see the end product but seldom the preparation that went into the final product.

Analysis is done at the higher time frame. The buy the dip decision was from there. The set up is identified using a lower time frame. The retracements and green candles are checked in one time frame lower. The execution is done on the lowest time frame. That is where the price and momentum signal came from. This is a process that I follow. It needs some patience, to allow the whole thing to develop. Can't jump the gun any time. But when the set up appears you cant hesitate either. It may work out or it may not. But we cannot second guess.

So, we bought the dip. Now what? We wait. I have been rewarded with a 100-point run after my buy but I haven’t taken trade off. Why? Because I don’t have a sell signal. I have to now set it up. There are multiple ways to do so. Let's check a few.

First and easiest is target based. For that, those 100 points are good for a start. Provided I have bought some 500-1,000 shares of NF. Then I bank a decent amount for my six-day wait for a trade to arrive. You see, every target-based exit should have a meaning. If I did this kind of trades, then even a couple of trades in a month is enough to make a decent living.

Note that when I took this trade, my stop was about 120 points away (below the day’s low). So there was little point in taking money off in a small advance. At least now it is a 1:1 type trade. Furthermore, it now allows me to move my stop to just below my cost, thereby derisking the trade completely. I can, therefore, now shoot for higher targets. If you time it right with the correct analysis, such situations will present themselves more often than not.

Now I have to get back into analysis to see further prospects. The first of the analysis (using daily and other time frames has got me my entry). Now, I shall check prospects on the 60-min chart, which shall tell me whether or how the trade can progress from Monday. Chart 3 is Nifty 60m.