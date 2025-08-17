Kabira Speaks: Safety Is No Less Risky

If you ask most investors in India about their preferred investment avenues, the answers are predictable:

"I only invest in fixed deposits, real estate for rental income, postal schemes, and gold or gold jewellery — because these are safe"

This belief is so ingrained that many don’t stop to question it. After all, these instruments have been around for decades, your parents probably relied on them, and they give you the peace of mind that your money isn’t "at risk".

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: what we call ‘safe’ today may be dangerously unsafe tomorrow — especially when we talk about retirement planning.