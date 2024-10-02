Retail Banking: Is It The End Of Relationship Manager Role?

When relationship banking emerged in India in the end-1990s, it promised a personalised banking experience, built on trust and the human touch. This new approach took root when the Reserve Bank of India issued universal banking licences, allowing a new generation of private banks such as ICICI Ltd., HDFC Ltd., and UTI to challenge the long-established state-run institutions. Retail banking, which had until then been largely functional and transactional, suddenly saw a wave of innovation and personalisation, aiming to differentiate these new banks from their public-sector counterparts.

Through the early 2000s, this model of relationship banking became a ‘growth strategy’ of the new private banks' strategy. Customers were assigned relationship managers, not just to handle their banking needs but to build a rapport that went beyond mere transactions. Banking was no longer simply about products; it was about making customer feel special to ensure that they felt nice about transacting with the bank. Home loans and car loans crafted to suit cohort-needs.

Yet, as the 2010s unfolded, this promise began to erode. Banks, facing growing demands and pressures, turned to a solution they assumed would fix everything: hiring more people, particularly MBAs, from a wide range of academic institutions. The thinking was that more relationship managers would result in better service. However, merely throwing more people at customers does not solve the problem unless genuine engagement follows. Customers increasingly found themselves dealing with staff who lacked the knowledge, training, or continuity to provide the level of personal service that had originally distinguished relationship banking. This often resulted in inconsistency, with many customers feeling more like targets for sales pitches than valued clients. Added to it has been the volatile and high attrition at RM level.

At the same time, private banks aggressively pursued corporate salary accounts, pitching their services to companies and offering a range of freebies to attract business. This strategy saw companies signing up en masse, with banks assigning relationship managers to each employee, offering lifetime free credit cards, and throwing in additional perks like complimentary airport lounge access. Many of these employees, especially those in junior roles, initially had little use for these privileges. However, as the economy grew and these individuals advanced in their careers, they began to take full advantage of the services on offer. Airport lounges, once a quiet perk for premium customers, became overcrowded. Banks, meanwhile, found themselves paying high costs to maintain these perks, particularly as more and more customers started claiming their relationship privileges. Eventually, this model became unsustainable, and banks quietly began revoking or limiting many of the benefits they had once freely offered.