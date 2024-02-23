Reddit’s Biggest Risk Is Its Reliance On Unpredictable Users

First, it acknowledges that efforts to expand its limited (and already unpopular) advertising formats could send users packing. The majority of the company’s 73 million daily active users are there just to browse. Pulling up stakes and browsing elsewhere, if the ads become too annoying, is trivial when compared with the gargantuan effort required to leave Facebook, X or other platforms. Even if they don’t leave, Reddit users lean toward the tech savvy and won’t hesitate to employ ad blockers in large numbers (if they don’t already). For the past two years, the filing stated, 98% of Reddit’s revenue is made up of advertising income. And of that, 26% came from just 10 ad clients in 2023. Investors will be watching this closely and expect more diversity sooner rather than later.