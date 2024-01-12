Although it’s more expensive, retailers can also use air freight. It’s suitable for some light but high-value items, such as cosmetics, electronics and premium sneakers, but not bulky furniture. Changing the source of supply may also be possible. One option is relying more on factories in Turkey. Trying to secure shorter manufacturing lead times from factories, to compensate for extra weeks on the water, is another. Suppliers to businesses such as Walmart Inc. and Wayfair Inc. are rushing to submit orders before the Lunar New Year holiday when Chinese factories shut down sometimes for up to a month.