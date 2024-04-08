RBI Steps In To Check On Climate Risks In Banks And NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India, on Feb. 28, issued a draft regulation titled Draft Disclosure Framework on Climate-related Financial Risks, 2024. This was long-awaited following the release of a discussion paper, Discussion Paper on Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance, by the RBI in July 2022. The draft provides a framework for the RBI-regulated entities (banks and NBFCs) to disclose climate-related financial risks.

The covered entities include all scheduled commercial banks (excluding local-area banks, payments banks and regional rural banks), all tier-IV primary urban co-operative Banks, all all-India financial institutions (viz. EXIM Bank, Nabard, NaBFID, NHB and SIDBI), all top and upper layer non-banking financial companies, and all foreign banks (for their operations within India). The UCBs will start disclosing in FY27 and the rest in FY26. The disclosures must be made as part of the entity's financial results/statements on its website. The disclosures must be on a standalone basis and assurance is optional.

The draft is built around the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The TCFD was set up in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board, a not-for-profit association under the aegis of G20, to develop recommendations on the types of disclosures that companies should make to help investors assess and price climate-related risks. In 2017, the TCFD released the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The TCFD recommendations are structured around governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets — the four pillars that represent the core of business operations. The TCFD recommendations include recommended disclosures under each of the four pillars. The TCFD has been disbanded since October 2023 and the FSB has asked the IFRS Foundation to take over the programme.

Climate risks have topped the Global Risks Reports of the World Economic Forum for many years now. Climate-related financial risks include physical risks (risks to assets, lives and business continuity) resulting from climate-change events and transition risks (markets, products and technology, regulatory and legal, and reputational) resulting from the low-carbon transition.

No sector or industry is safe from climate risks. The banks and the NBFCs, with their exposure across the sectors, carry significant climate risks. These risks, under certain scenarios, can affect the stability of a financial institution or even the financial system of a country. The TCFD recommendations provide sector-agnostic guidance to map, assess, and manage the climate-related financial risks (and opportunities) and integrate the risks into business strategy.