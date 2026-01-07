BMC Elections: Thackerays Risk Losing Grip Due To Demographic Changes, Sena Split

In response to these existential threats, the Thackeray brothers — Uddhav and Raj — have joined hands to reclaim Balasaheb's legacy and re-establish themselves as the authentic voice of the Marathi Manoos. This alliance represents a significant political realignment, bringing together two brothers who had been political rivals for years, banking on emotional appeals to Marathi pride and identity. Had the two brothers fought together in 2017, they would have won 118 seats, four more than the majority.

Despite the bleak overall picture, the Thackerays can point to some encouraging signs. While Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS performed poorly across Maharashtra, garnering 10% and less than 2% vote share respectively, they fared considerably better in Mumbai with 23% and 7% vote shares.

Of the 20 seats won by Shiv Sena (UBT) statewide, half came from Mumbai itself, demonstrating that the party retains considerable influence among the city's Marathi population. Of the 11 Uddhav versus Shinde contests, Uddhav won six in the city.