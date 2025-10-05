Bihar Elections 2025: Decoding Ticket Distribution Muddle In NDA, Mahagathbandhan

As Bihar prepares for its 2025 assembly elections, both major alliances — the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the MahaGathbandhan (MGB) — find themselves entangled in a complex web of seat-sharing negotiations. With 243 assembly constituencies at stake, the question of which party gets how many seats in an alliance and who gets which seat has become a contentious issue that could determine the electoral fortunes of both alliances.

Smaller parties like VIP, JMM in MGB and LJP, HAM, RLM in NDA could even ditch alliance or switch sides if given a lesser number of seats. With multiple parties claiming the same seat, finalisation of seat in favour of one party and denial to another, could lead to rebel candidates from both sides contesting as Independents or from Jan Suraj Party (JSP) denting their prospects.