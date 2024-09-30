NDTV ProfitOpinionPMLA And The Right To Silence: Supreme Court Sets New Precedent For ED Interrogations
ADVERTISEMENT

PMLA And The Right To Silence: Supreme Court Sets New Precedent For ED Interrogations

The judgement in Prem Prakash case establishes that the protection against self-incrimination and the right to remain silent extends beyond the specific case under investigation or trial.

30 Sep 2024, 07:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The prohibitive sweep of Article 20(3) of the constitution against self-incrimination seems to have made its way from the contours of criminal procedure to the forefront of investigations under PMLA. (Image For Representation Purposes | image by kjpargeter on Freepik)</p></div>
The prohibitive sweep of Article 20(3) of the constitution against self-incrimination seems to have made its way from the contours of criminal procedure to the forefront of investigations under PMLA. (Image For Representation Purposes | image by kjpargeter on Freepik)
Through its striking judgment in Prem Prakash versus Union of India, the Supreme Court has dropped another rock into the unquiet waters of India’s anti-money laundering investigation protocol. The bench comprising of BR Gavai J. and KV Viswanathan J ruled that a statement made by an accused to the Enforcement Directorate, while in custody, which implicates them in a separate money laundering case is inadmissible as evidence against t...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT