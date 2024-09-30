PMLA And The Right To Silence: Supreme Court Sets New Precedent For ED Interrogations

Through its striking judgment in Prem Prakash versus Union of India, the Supreme Court has dropped another rock into the unquiet waters of India’s anti-money laundering investigation protocol. The bench comprising of BR Gavai J. and KV Viswanathan J ruled that a statement made by an accused to the Enforcement Directorate, while in custody, which implicates them in a separate money laundering case is inadmissible as evidence against t...