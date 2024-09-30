PMLA And The Right To Silence: Supreme Court Sets New Precedent For ED Interrogations

The prohibitive sweep of Article 20(3) of the constitution against self-incrimination seems to have made its way from the contours of criminal procedure to the forefront of investigations under PMLA. (Image For Representation Purposes | image by kjpargeter on Freepik)
Through its striking judgment in Prem Prakash versus Union of India, the Supreme Court has dropped another rock into the unquiet waters of India’s anti-money laundering investigation protocol. The bench comprising of BR Gavai J. and KV Viswanathan J ruled that a statement made by an accused to the Enforcement Directorate, while in custody, which implicates them in a separate money laundering case is inadmissible as evidence against t...