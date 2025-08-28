PM Modi's Visit To Japan Will Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The focus of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, scheduled for August 29–30, is on deepening defense cooperation, advancing economic and technology partnerships, and strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement. This is the 15th India-Japan summit and Modi's first meeting with new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The visit is expected to lead to significant agreements on economic security, defense, technology, and infrastructure.

India and Japan have centuries of cultural exchanges, most notably through Buddhism, which has influenced Japan's art, culture, and spirituality. The cultural and religious heritage inspires strong cultural diplomacy and promotes mutual understanding between the two countries.

In recent years, India-Japan ties have strengthened, marked by annual summits since 2006 and the establishment of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Japan is an important partner for India due to its critical role in India's infrastructure development, economic growth, strategic security, and diplomatic initiatives.

As PM Modi had said while welcoming former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to India in March 2023, "The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our shared democratic values, and respect for the rule of law in the international arena. Strengthening this partnership is not only important for both our countries, it also promotes peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

For decades, India has been the largest recipient of Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans. Japan has financed key projects, such as the Delhi Metro and the flagship Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail using Japan's Shinkansen system.

Japan provides significant investment and technological expertise in high-priority sectors for India, including railways, highways, and energy. Japan has also committed to invest in sectors like semiconductors, critical technology, and supply chain diversification.

By boosting trade and investment, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) helps both nations build economic resilience against global market fluctuations and economic coercion. The two countries have discussed an Asia-Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC) to enhance connectivity and cooperation across the region.