Paytm's New Four-Letter Word For Fintechs: Mess

Even the mighty can fall. That’s the law of Nature. Any avid reader of animal kingdoms, natural ecosystems or human civilizational history would know this.

The recent events surrounding the RBI action against Paytm should hopefully serve as a rude reminder to other financial entities. Even the most formidable entities—be it with proud-as-profit CapTable investors, with large equity amounts being infused, disruptive innovations, or photo ops with political and policy leaders—are not immune to regulatory watch.

Finance 101 is all about risk management and compliance. Suddenly, it looks as if the sector is brushing up on those very essential core lessons. While Paytm's meteoric rise has been fuelled by innovation and aggressive market strategies, the recent turn of events serves as a stark reminder that success, when not coupled with prudent risk management and adherence to regulatory norms, can swiftly transform into a house of cards. The debate over whether Paytm is done-for-ever or whether it will rise like Phoenix is still abounding.

It is irresponsible and even mischievous of all those suggesting the Reserve Bank of India is anti-fintech. The RBI's stance has consistently emphasised the necessity of regulations for any entity operating in the financial space. The argument that regulations impede innovation fails to acknowledge that adherence to regulatory frameworks is foundational for trust in the financial sector. Fintech firms aiming to straddle the combination of finance and technology must recognise the importance of abiding by established financial regulations.

Recent media reports suggest that the regulatory intervention against Paytm Payments Bank was prompted by multiple violations, including issues related to money laundering and repeated non-compliance with warnings from the RBI. And the highest levels of the government had been briefed about security concerns related to fund flows with links to China. These disclosures highlight substantial national security implications, emphasising that Paytm cannot simply brush aside these concerns in the name of innovation. While the specific details are not disclosed publicly, the use of Section 35A by the RBI to enforce corrective measures shows the seriousness of the observed lapses.

In light of these revelations, it raises a pertinent question: why would any other bank engage with Paytm without explicit approval from the RBI, given the gravity of the issues at hand? After all, the wallet business licence (PPI) is with Paytm Payments Bank, and it cannot be transferred. So that puts the larger business of Paytm at risk.