India’s Fintech Pioneer Has Lost More Than Its Bank

A few months ago, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma bought a 10% stake from China’s Ant Group Co., an early backer of the Indian startup. Given the frosty relationship between Beijing and New Delhi, it was becoming crucial to demonstrate to authorities that an app embedded in the plumbing of the country’s payments industry was firmly under local control. While he may have satisfied the politicians, it looks like Sharma didn’t succeed in making the RBI comfortable with the way the bank was operating. The investment case for Paytm just got a lot weaker.