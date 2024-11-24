Opinion | Congress' Troll Politics Leads To MVA's Downfall In Maharashtra

Much can be written about the factors that contributed to the BJP's success, but the essence is straightforward: the party has been quick to learn from its mistakes and failures, understood the pulse of the people, and executed a bold, high-stakes strategy under the Modi-Shah duo. Their unique brand of social engineering has yielded instant results, garnering both Maratha and non-Maratha votes. Achieving this level of finesse in such a short time offers a masterclass in political strategy - one that calls for admiration and study at the same time.

The BJP has also secured a larger share of OBC, SC, and ST votes across most of the six political regions. Women beneficiaries of the Ladki Behna scheme played a vital role, and the RSS lent its discipline machine more generously to bolster the already formidable and finely tuned BJP election machinery. The recent Haryana assembly election victory put a spring in their steps.

Let us shift focus to the MVA's dramatic collapse. From a position of strength, it fell apart in just five months - a stunning reversal after its strong performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

This debacle serves as a serious lesson in how to let opportunities slip away. The MVA lost an election it could have won with minimal effort, and just swept away in a political tsunami it failed to anticipate. It's a reminder of the need to stay connected with the ground and its 'janata' (people). Humility to at least acknowledge missteps and serious introspection are urgently recommended for them

I struggle to recall any of their political messages resonating with voters anywhere in the state. Not a single one. The MVA seemed stuck in a loop of recycled tape-vague schemes, half-hearted promises, and relentless negativity. Statements like 'Samvidhan khatre mein hai (The Constitution is in danger)', accusations against opponents, and calls for caste censuses dominated their narrative. Add to that a fair bit of conspiracy theories, and you have a situation where voters just switched them off. The endless barrage of negative sentiments alienated voters who had clearly moved on, leaving the MVA clueless about the big change underway in a matter of months.

Did the MVA offer even a single story to enthuse voters? I can recall none. Their campaign lacked focus, vision, and an inspiring message - some of the common elements find in parties that are ready to learn and not gloss over slips.

The Congress needs to understand that its de facto leader Rahul Gandhi has failed to deliver thus far. His personal obsessions get the better of him most of the time, preventing him from crafting the broad political platform India expects from a national opposition party. Uddhav Thackeray fell into the same trap. Only Sharad Pawar offered a narrative that resonated with voters, but the noise generated by Gandhi and Thackeray overshadowed any meaningful messaging.

Gandhi and Thackeray, for reasons best known to them, focused their campaign on Dharavi, as if they were contesting a municipal ward election or campaigning for a single assembly constituency, rather than addressing the other 287 seats in the large and very important state of Maharashtra. They failed to recognise that voters in the state are attuned to the larger national picture and eager to reclaim Maharashtra's prime position among India's galloping states.

It's puzzling why Rahul Gandhi harbours a personal obsession with targeting a first-generation entrepreneur, especially when such posturing fails to translate into votes for his party. He must also know that 62 percent of even MVA voters want their Dharavi to become the pride of place it has the potential to become.

His anti-business stance was rejected by Maharashtra voters, who see it as part of a broader agenda-perhaps influenced by corporate rivalries or external forces jealous of India's accelerated ascent now. This perception has damaged Gandhi's credibility, as voters increasingly see his actions as not very conducive to the kind of India it is getting ready to become.

Indians have consistently demonstrated their desire for a robust democracy, which includes a strong opposition to keep the ruling party in check. The outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections exhibited that democratic instinct. However, the risk to democracy doesn't come from Narendra Modi, the BJP, or the RSS - it stems from the Congress's inability to effectively play its role as a responsible opposition party. Regional parties, to some extent, are playing this role more effectively. And they are winning elections too, and for years.

The Maharashtra results have further diminished any lingering hope that the Congress can rise to the challenges. The party suffers too much from cynicism, conspiracy theories, and a total disconnect from the aspirations of growing India.

Can the Congress finally make a comeback and surprise us all? If they are really serious about India's democracy, they owe at least that much to all of us.

(Sanjay Pugalia is the CEO & Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Network)