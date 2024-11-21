Nurturing The Emerging Ecosystem Of Industry-Academia Collaboration In Quantum Computing

Quantum computing may one day revolutionise industries and societies worldwide. As we stand on the brink of this new era, India is making strategic moves to position itself as a global leader in quantum technologies. With the launch of the National Quantum Mission and recent breakthroughs in the field, India’s quantum landscape is evolving rapidly, and the country is poised to harness the transformative potential of this emerging technology.

As quantum hardware advances to the point where it demonstrates utility beyond what today’s best supercomputers can simulate through brute force, we now have the opportunity to develop quantum algorithms that will bring us closer to quantum advantage—the stage where quantum computers solve specific, practical science and industry problems much faster or more efficiently than classical supercomputers on their own or alone.

Significant strides are being made in the development of quantum algorithms, particularly to simulate biological and chemical systems. A notable recent development in India’s quantum journey is the collaborative work between faculty and students at IIT Madras and IBM on protein folding using quantum computers. Protein folding is a complex problem that classical computers struggle to solve efficiently, yet it is crucial for understanding disease mechanisms and developing new drugs.

The way a protein folds into its functional three-dimensional structure can be traced by quantum interactions between atoms within the protein molecule. As ways of quantum modelling and algorithms improve, several useful applications in materials science, high-energy physics, and quantum chemistry could be addressed. The IIT-IBM collaboration marks an important step towards demonstrating how quantum computing can provide solutions to intractable problems in healthcare, such as drug development. It also showcases exciting work that scientists in India are doing in the quantum algorithms' space.

As the quantum era progresses, Indian organisations must take deliberate steps to prepare for and capitalise on the opportunities that quantum computing presents. The first and most crucial step is investing in the research and development of quantum algorithms. Organisations across various sectors should strengthen their R&D departments to focus on quantum computing, fostering innovation and positioning themselves to lead in global advancements.

To do this, collaboration between academia and industry is crucial for accelerating the development and deployment of quantum applications in India. Academic institutions are the engines of fundamental research, driving the discovery of new quantum phenomena and the development of quantum algorithms. Meanwhile, industry partners bring the resources, expertise, and practical frameworks needed to scale these innovations that serve the societal cause.