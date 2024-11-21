Nurturing The Emerging Ecosystem Of Industry-Academia Collaboration In Quantum Computing
India’s quantum landscape is evolving rapidly, and the country is poised to harness the transformative potential of this emerging technology.
Quantum computing may one day revolutionise industries and societies worldwide. As we stand on the brink of this new era, India is making strategic moves to position itself as a global leader in quantum technologies. With the launch of the National Quantum Mission and recent breakthroughs in the field, India’s quantum landscape is evolving rapidly, and the country is poised to harness the transformative potential of this emerging technology.
As quantum hardware advances to the point where it demonstrates utility beyond what today’s best supercomputers can simulate through brute force, we now have the opportunity to develop quantum algorithms that will bring us closer to quantum advantage—the stage where quantum computers solve specific, practical science and industry problems much faster or more efficiently than classical supercomputers on their own or alone.
Significant strides are being made in the development of quantum algorithms, particularly to simulate biological and chemical systems. A notable recent development in India’s quantum journey is the collaborative work between faculty and students at IIT Madras and IBM on protein folding using quantum computers. Protein folding is a complex problem that classical computers struggle to solve efficiently, yet it is crucial for understanding disease mechanisms and developing new drugs.
The way a protein folds into its functional three-dimensional structure can be traced by quantum interactions between atoms within the protein molecule. As ways of quantum modelling and algorithms improve, several useful applications in materials science, high-energy physics, and quantum chemistry could be addressed. The IIT-IBM collaboration marks an important step towards demonstrating how quantum computing can provide solutions to intractable problems in healthcare, such as drug development. It also showcases exciting work that scientists in India are doing in the quantum algorithms' space.
As the quantum era progresses, Indian organisations must take deliberate steps to prepare for and capitalise on the opportunities that quantum computing presents. The first and most crucial step is investing in the research and development of quantum algorithms. Organisations across various sectors should strengthen their R&D departments to focus on quantum computing, fostering innovation and positioning themselves to lead in global advancements.
To do this, collaboration between academia and industry is crucial for accelerating the development and deployment of quantum applications in India. Academic institutions are the engines of fundamental research, driving the discovery of new quantum phenomena and the development of quantum algorithms. Meanwhile, industry partners bring the resources, expertise, and practical frameworks needed to scale these innovations that serve the societal cause.
India's robust foundation in software development is one of its most significant advantages. The country has long been recognised as one of the leaders in software engineering and an innovation hub with its vast pool of skilled developers who have driven innovation in classical computing. By focusing on the development of quantum algorithms, software platforms, and tools that can run on quantum computers, India can establish itself as a key player in the global quantum ecosystem.
Several Indian IT companies are already serving customers globally and have started building teams that include both domain experts and quantum specialists to address complex industry challenges. These companies now have the opportunity to lead the development of quantum software and algorithms and integrate quantum and classical computing.
For instance, LTIMindtree, an India-based technology organisation with global reach, which assists clients across various industries with their digital transformation, is actively developing quantum capabilities. Their initiative is beneficial in both directions, as it enhances research with valuable insights from industry domains and creates a pathway for applying and scaling research breakthroughs across various industries. They are also closely collaborating with IIT Madras and IBM’s quantum team in India to explore specific problems in sectors like finance and energy.
One example of an outcome from this collaboration is the promising result of Quantum Machine Learning research on enhancing fraud detection in the financial sector. Such collaborations between academia and industry will be critical for building a vibrant quantum ecosystem in India.
India has an opportunity to position itself as 'The Quantum Nation', and not only lead in the quantum industry’s technological innovation, but also create a new paradigm for economic development. The growing field of quantum computing offers vast potential for job creation in research and development, manufacturing of quantum devices, and various application areas such as drug discovery, finance, and optimisation tasks for logistics and manufacturing. With its vast reservoir of young, skilled talent, India is well-positioned to drive significant advancements in technology and economy.
Sanjib Senapati is Professor and Head of the Dept, Dept of Biotechnology and BJM School of Biosciences, IIT Madras.
Amogh Apsingekar is Principal Director-Quantum Tech Incubation Lead, LTIMindtree.
L V Subramaniam is IBM Quantum Lead, IBM Research India.
The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.