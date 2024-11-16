Nifty In Technical Charts: Oversold But No Evidence Of Reversal Yet

I have marked out the evening star and the start date of the decline (Oct. 3). Now note the markings of 1 through 5 to highlight the changes as they happened.

Number one is the price action of the 3rd—a red candle that breaks the two short-term Ichimoku lines, the tS and the KS, signalling a turn. Number two is the cut of the TS over the KS, confirming the intent to decline. Number three is the future Kumo turn, once again confirming the turn down. Number four is the price break below the cloud, yet another confirmation of the turn. Number five down in the indicator chart, showing a bearish crossover of the DI lines, is yet another confirmation that momentum too has turned.

So, you had multiple confirmations after the projected event for anyone to see that the market was following through on its signals. Technical analysis signals are often ahead of the event or a bit delayed, but they will not fail you if something bigger is going to happen.

But we are all creatures of habit, and we tend not to listen. Even when someone is being emphatic about it. Here is what I wrote in the letter of Sept. 27. “Now, some decisions are to be made. For those following the very short-term trend, they may need to consider taking some profits in light of the upcoming price and time match. Ideal is to wait for the event and then check whether the low of the turn date is broken. Up to the 4th is also fine. If it breaks, then profit taking should be done.”

Now, I can’t get more specific than that! If you followed the advice, then you would have reduced trading longs at around 25250 levels. We are making these forecasts, and you are reading it so that you can be ready to act on what is being stated. Else, everything is academic.

Let's go back and visit chart 2 once again. Note now that the lines of the Ichimoku charts are all in a bearish state. There is a point #6 that is marked on the DMI chart panel, and this alludes to the current status of momentum. The two DI lines are still apart, and the ADX is still on the rise (although it has now risen above both DI lines). So, the action is still not signaling any turns yet. Even if there were to be one, it may be a small oversold pop, as the RSI (not shown in the chart) has now hit the oversold area at 30 levels.

The bearish status of the Ichimoku lines will take much doing by the prices before they can move out of bearish and then build something bullish. So, we have a long haul ahead of us. Writing in the last letter, I mentioned, “That is not until Feb. 25. So, expect some ranging ahead now for a few months. This calls for a change in trading and investing strategies. While we work these out, there may be losses incurred. Readers are warned to provide for some setbacks in their working owing to this uncertainty.”

So, gird up for this. This means looking beyond the day’s moves and at the bigger picture to plan how to approach. Doubtless, there are going to be upside pops every now and then, some of which may be 2-3 days long while others could extend to 5-9 days too, and these may look like we are done with the decline and the uptrend has resumed. The reason for harping on the Ichimoku signals is for that reason only: do not get taken in by media noise. Let the market do the talking—the charts will capture it. Be confident of that.

Now, what are the changed strategies to follow? At times like these, the tactics for different types of players shall differ markedly. For active traders, the market is oversold and should soon produce a pop. A few have been shorting, but many are still trying to buy the dip. Those that bought lost. It didn’t matter what they bought or why—chances are that they ended in loss because the force of the trend was too strong. But with most names underwater right now, to begin shorting may not be a good idea. They should wait for a pop-up near resistance (to be defined actively) and then seek to short. Subscribers to our Neotrader software service will get clued into when that turn is happening as it excels in catching and staying with turns. The multiday trade pages (see image below) have been showing ’short’ trades since the October decline started. What is shown here is just one of the many, many pages that carry such trade recommendations.