Nifty Technical Charts And More: Resilient Indian Markets Outperformance To Continue

Will that continue to influence our markets, and will we also head lower? That becomes the question. My answer to that is a definite no. Indian markets have been outperforming most other global markets despite being considered expensive. This is also despite a looming election ahead, along with consistent selling by FPIs. What does that show? It clearly implies that Indian markets are currently not being viewed from the perspective of valuations. Rather, sentiment and liquidity flows are determining the health of this market.

Valuations are important, no doubt, but the three major factors of a trend (valuation, sentiment, and liquidity) are interdependent rather than independent. Many people tend to treat sentiments rather cavalierly and often regard liquidity as a lightweight factor. However, it is sentiment that ultimately decides how valuations shall be applied, creating the flow that determines prices. Consistent price action, in turn, influences sentiment, bringing in a new wave of liquidity. When both are performing well, people adjust valuations to suit current sentiments to justify the liquidity. This is happening currently. Everyone has now woken up to the fact that SIPs and domestic liquidity are now more than a match for FPI selling. This keeps the money flowing towards the markets, preventing declines from extending and creating a sentiment loop of positivity that indicates tremendous demand at lower levels. Added to that is the unwillingness of most long holders to let go of their positions, because strong sentiment ensures that highs are being steadily surpassed. Therefore, a combination of money flow, active buyers, and unwilling sellers is now contributing to sustaining the trend. At the same time, concern for high valuations is also preventing people from overcommitting to trends, leading to frequent pullbacks, which alleviate any fears of the market becoming overheated. Consequently, it becomes buying time again during dips, and thus, the cycle continues. The US (and other news items) play only a peripheral part in this loop. As long as sentiment remains intact and liquidity doesn’t ease, valuations will continue to take a back seat.

On the charts, this manifests as a sequence of higher tops (indicating the ongoing willingness to buy) and higher bottoms (showing that declines are quickly curtailed)—the classic signs of an uptrend. Most recently, this was reiterated back in Dec. 23 when the Nifty surged to new highs with a very decisive bullish candle for the month. Since then, the Nifty candles have been inching higher but with much smaller ranges, as traders and investors continue to respect the news flow and liquidity at varying times.

The simple rule that we have been following is the maxim of ‘break one but not two swings behind’ to track our trends. Accordingly, the current situation on the daily charts is shown in Chart 2 (daily Nifty). On the daily charts (relevant to active traders), these levels are at 22,400 and then 22,100. Corresponding levels for the weekly and monthly charts are at 21,200 / 19,000 and 19,000 / 17,000, respectively.