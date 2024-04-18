Uncharted Waters: Dalal Street Sees Companies Without Peers Encash The Bull Run

The great IPO bull run of FY24 has brought in many interesting companies into the equity fold — be it buffalo meat exporters, fish-paste makers, cryogenic equipment manufacturers, drone companies and more such.

As many as 14 companies, including Ideaforge, Zaggle Prepaid, Honasa Consumer and more which debuted last fiscal year, had no listed peers. That's around a fifth of the 76 companies that listed on the bourses in FY24. More so, seven more companies like Yatra Online and Gandhar Oil had only one listed peer.

While new-age companies had been slow to enter markets last year, their fresh business models found a lot of takers. Experts say that it's because of the extensive investor interest in IPOs that's allowed these specialised players to seek public funding.

"The market has now matured, and investors are not wary of something new. Investors are taking time to understand and value a company, and are happy to deploy capital into them," says Munish Agarwal, managing director and head of equity at Equirus Capital.

He had earlier brought in companies like airport service aggregator Dreamfolks, as well as high-end computing solution provider Netweb Technologies. "There are a lot of companies where competitors are not listed or no peer set exists in the market. But when a business case is compelling, investors will come," Agarwal added.

Ratnaveer Precision, which makes finished stainless steel washers, solar roofings; Platinum Industries, which makes PVC stabilisers; Aeroflex, which makes cryogenic equipment; Mukka Proteins, which makes fish paste, fish oil, etc.; are some of the companies which raised anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 350 crore from the mainboard IPO market.

In FY24, small-cap and mid-cap indices had a bull run. While Nifty Smallcap Index 100 rose over 700 points, the Nifty Midcap Index 100 jumped by over 60%.