Nifty In Technical Charts: Turn Selective On Longs

The main event of the week ended was of course the budget. Even though the FM had earlier stated that no decision of any importance would be taken, the media made much of the event, hyping it up to the sky, painting expectations out of nothing. Those that bought into the hype were forced into dumping their longs.

The market then ran true to its recent volatility, springing back quite strongly once again on Friday, scaling new highs before getting slammed a bit (particularly, the Bank Nifty). But, the new high was good enough to get the juices flowing once again and even more so in the context of the Nifty managing to sustain some gains to the end.

Writing in the letter of the earlier week, I had stated that the banks were in a situation to rally from an oversold status and we did see a 1,800-point rally. May not look like much on the daily chart (considering the earlier drops) but that was plenty to trade easily during the week. Also, the fact that I had specifically mentioned that the PSU banking pack would do a lot better and accordingly, we saw some super moves in stocks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and PNB. This sector was probably one of the best sectors to trade during the last week. There was some sideshow of positivity from pharma and metals as well, making the rally somewhat enjoyable to trade. More pertinent long-term comments were also made in the last week's letter about PSU bank stocks and readers are referred to that letter to make note of the long-term views.

But the selling of mid-session on Friday took the bulls by surprise as it came without a warning. Chart 1 shows the sudden and unexpected move.