Nifty In Technical Charts: Too Many Balls In The Air To Juggle

This was followed up with the next letter titled, 'Waiting Time'. Obviously, the market was not making a go for it like it was expected to do so. Then we moved on to a safer headline, 'Stock Specific Moves to Continue'.

This was because the indices did not really move but stocks did – mainly because the earnings season was unfolding and there were enough triggers. By end of July (27th July letter), we had some hint of warning when we entitled the letter, 'Lower supports Attacked'. The attacks survived but just about, so the next one was titled, 'Consolidation time Ahead'.

But, the market had different designs by early Aug. and our Aug. 1 letter was entitled, 'A Bit of a Slip'. Here, I highlighted the fact that the bulls were losing their grip and the market trends were slipping as was the default buy approach. Since this continued further, I was forced to call the next one, 'Sell Rallies remains the Approach'.

This was getting in step with the new reality, one where the expectations laid in June 20th breakout was almost busted. Finally, we segued into the last week where we stated that even though the local cues were decent, it was really the cold winds from overseas that were keeping the trends pressured.

Hence, it was entitled, 'Awaiting triggers from Overseas', signaling a surrender of sorts on the bullish longer-term picture and succumbing to the pressures of the near term. So, as can be seen, from end June (bullish) to end August (bearish), has been a full circle turn of sentiments.