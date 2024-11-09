Nifty In Technical Charts: Time To Change Strategies?

Assuming that the market put in a low recently, the next question to ask would be, is a 750-point rally good enough to correct a 2500-point decline? Usually, countertrend rallies in a trend move to around 38 to 50%. If this has to occur, then we could look for 24840-25140 zone. That is the higher end of rallies to expect for now.

All bullish bets are off if Nifty FX breaks into new lows ahead. Then, the last-week rally (to 23.6% retracement) would reveal higher weakness. If the 1.272 extension pattern is to be maintained, then the next lower target would be 23695. We look for all these price matches next around 20th Nov.

As regards the lower extent of correction, there are varying views currently in the market. As index drops lower, more people join this gang—this is typical of the market sentiments, always. If sentiment has to be graded right now, I would say that in the very short term, inhabited by day traders, the dominant sentiment would be fear. The next level of the market, say active investors and swing traders, is worried. Multiday players are probably in that league as well. Beyond them, the longer-term investors and big swing traders are still sanguine, as the greed factor is not gone away and they are looking for buys in this market. What about the media, which helps sustain and even spread sentiments? I would state that they are confused as they keep looking for convenient news and event pegs to hang the trends on. Since that is swinging wildly, the views of the talking heads too. Their benefit lies in their ability to express so much in a single day that it either drowns out or overshadows everything the next day! Swinging one to another on a day-to-day basis. Their advantage is that they say so much in a day that it all gets drowned or overwritten on the following day! Finally, the fund chaps. Alas, their jobs and the safety of it compels them to be bullish 9/10th of the time. So, for them, every dip is a buying opportunity! Ultimately, the very wide umbrella of ‘the long term’ shields them from any storms that may emerge. The man on the street, unfortunately, gets assaulted by these varied sentiment views every day and that net result is more confusion!

The only solution is to develop a mind of your own. It is your responsibility and you cannot duck it. Every now and then a good bull market comes along and releases you from that responsibility. Like, the last 3 years. But then the days and weeks of reckoning—like now—come up without fail, forcing them into taking a position. Those that learn to do it are able to retain or protect what they made during the bull phases. Those that are done, give it all away—and then some! If any of the readers are in that group, the suggestion is to find a good mentor and stick with them. Quickly.

The US election aftermath will probably introduce a new variable into the mix. Trump is an outsider, a maverick even and therefore not very predictable. That always introduces uncertainty into the global economy. This time around, he is actually more ‘powerful’ than back in 2016. Second term (so not really concerned about public opinion any more), controls both Senate and Congress (so, higher freedom to operate) and a world that is in a bit of disarray right now. So, across the globe, there is possibly going to be a Trump sector that may emerge—these will be stocks that are both positively and negatively impacted by Trump policies. We will get an idea of these only after he assumes office (Jan 20) and so, until then, the equity world may be roiled by a lot of speculation on which stocks may get impacted. It will be interesting to see if this happens.

Local politics is in a similar situation for Modiji. 5 years are assured and Delhi elections at the start of 2025 and Bihar elections at the end of the year are the only two state elections for the next year. Kind of leaves the road open for some policy initiatives ahead. Budget 2025 ought to be an interesting one. So, trended potions of the next year may commence after March 25 only?

Here is an interesting chart that we don’t look at often but one that may have an impact on fund flows across markets. Chart 3 is Bitcoin Futures and what I see here is an unbridled bullish breakout!