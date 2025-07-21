Nifty In Technical Charts: Stock-Specific Time To Continue

So, like I stated last week, fear of panic declines is in the minds of a few only. Not in those who matter. Just look at this fact — the market has been down for 3 weeks now, and the prices are yet to compromise the June 20 (the big breakout candle upward) low yet! Such limited price damage can never be part of a bearish structure! Hence, we have to treat what’s going on as a pullback only.

If we get more churning here, then the CPR for the next month will turn into a very thin one and that would foretell a trend move to come in August. So, bear that in mind as we unwind into the rest of the month.

Declines during the week, if seen, may meet with support around 24800 levels. So, that would be a good point to go against the prevailing sentiment and create longs.

Even the Bank Nifty too doesn’t need to do too much, just get past 56800 and sustain and the job would be done. For that, however, the prices of the two private bank majors need to run. SBI is in play already, what with its big QIP having gone down rather well. Kotak results are only next week so may not really be a contributor for now. Keep a watch to gather the idea of what the BNF would do.

The big test for the trends may come up on Wednesday-Thursday as IT majors (Infosys, Persistent, Coforge) kick in with results. Now, if they can chip in, Nifty would get enabled some. Monday-Tuesday is relatively light in terms of big names for results, so it is last week’s big guns' impact or nothing.

So, next week is going to be relatively simple. Either the three stocks will drive trends back up (a bit, or a lot) or they will fail to do so. That will decide trends for 2 sessions. Then Wednesday, the market will look at IT names to chip in. If they do, great. If not, some pressure may be seen from IT dragging. In between all these, other stock results would keep popping up during the week and drive individual trends.

And that, dear readers, may get to be the real deal for this week as well. Stock specific moves. We have all spent enough time waiting for a breakout to occur and flower but that has been yet elusive. In the meanwhile, lots of stocks with good results are making big moves and there are good opportunities in there. They make for some decent short-term opportunities.

Last week, I wrote that you should know what you are looking for in the market and the charts will help you address that. This week’s additional point is that it is better to look at where the market is looking rather than chase down what you are looking at – if you want to be an active participant. Now, if you can combine the two- know what to look for and know what the market wants to look at- then you would, probably, get on top of things here!

Trending markets are easy to play. But right now, they are on a holiday. Ranging days are here and that calls for a different play. Fortunately, once every quarter we get these fertile fields of Results and that can produce enough new green shoots or bamboo growths to make our time and effort worthwhile.