Nifty In Technical Charts: Renewed Expectations For A High

Be that as it may, the Nifty managed to brush away what could have been an opportunity for the bears, when the turn date of Feb. 9 could not produce a push lower. Time windows are usually to be treated as a chance for the other team to get in their bit of play. If they don’t, then the current team with the ball (in this case, the bulls) will continue to move ahead with it. And so it seems to be happening.

As mentioned in the forecast chart for February that I had given two weeks ago, there was a possibility for the uptrend to continue till around the 24th or so. That now seems to be happening. In that letter, I had indicated that we may see a move toward 22,200–22,450 range for the Nifty it if succeeds in pushing up. Now, that needs to be awaited. For reference, people may check the letter of last week, too, where that chart was repeated.

The pathway marked out in chart 2 also highlights the most recent swing highs and lows. Going by the usual practice of marking the swing lows as potential stoploss points, we should now revise our stops to below 21,600 (for active traders) and to under 21,100 (for swing traders). These are marked as SL1 and 2 on the chart.

Now, as happens often, the question is always as to what will lead the rally? See, it is not that great a rally in time, although it is expected to push prices to all-time new highs. And, even though the market high was made over a month ago, the prices have remained in a range and sector rotation has been in progress, as a result of which most major sectors have continued to remain in play. It is only of late that some PSU and defence counters have taken a hit. But none of these moves have really shaken the confidence of the people.

Therefore, I feel that the same set of stocks may well continue to be in action and no new set may emerge. The PSU Bank continues to be in a good run. If readers recall, I had flagged off the rally in this sector over three weeks ago. SBI has got into an overdrive and that is continuing to influence the other PSU Bank names positively. Best to use SBI as a proxy to check out if and when to take profits.

The other sector that I have been bullish about since quite a while is pharma. I had called for a big rise to occur in the pharma sector in the letter of Aug. 13, stating that it would be one of the leader sectors of the next bull market. Chart 3 shows the movement in the pharma sector since then.