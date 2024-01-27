Nifty In Technical Charts: Reaction Mode To Continue

Here we note that the Bank index has fared much worse than the Nifty and that may have caused a lot of problems since majority of day traders are present here. We see that the prices have slipped to 62% retracement of the upmove since the Oct. 23 low (in comparison, the Nifty is not even down 25%) and the prices have nearly reached the main support trendline coming up from the major low back in June 2023. In fact, a break of this support could well mean more trouble for the banking pack.

So, this important area of the market is also supporting the bearish bias that is currently visible in the markets.

Where does all this weakness fit in with our overall expectations of the markets for the year? Well, on that count, it fits in perfectly. This reaction was expected and warned. Some evasive action was necessary to protect portfolios and contain losses. The long-term forecast has the market remaining down through much of February and hence, this too is in line with the earlier statement that we can look for continuation of the correction for about three weeks more. We will be going on to make the low for the year in the month ahead.

Therefore, it is not one to be feared but more of one to be handled properly. Long-term investors need not bother as there is plenty of advance in balance for the rest of the year or more to look ahead to. If anything, they should be looking at the decline with welcoming eyes. Medium to short-term investors may need to adjust their portfolios and/or buy some protection or partially stay in cash to hunt again at lower levels that may present themselves ahead.

Momentum investors were advised to continue to be in the hunt for opportunities in this month as well, as a stretched out topping formation would offer good opportunities, particularly in light of earnings season playing out. Traders have the freedom for going either way, depending upon the weather of the day or week. These had been pointed out across different letters in recent weeks.

As things stand, at the end of the week, nothing much has changed and we can continue to hold on the approaches as described above.

The Bank Nifty may be reaching some support zones and has potential to rally. However, the results for the major banks have all played out and views taken, so it may have to be something specific by way of news that may trigger any upmove.

Even then, we would be looking only for a rally from oversold zones. The PCR on options has moved down to near the 0.60 levels and there may not be much room to slide further. As mentioned earlier, the better results of ICICI Bank should probably help that stock to lead any revival. PSU bank charts are still well-placed to be a performer across the whole of 2024, but they lack the power to move the needle for the Bank Nifty. But, they should be part of any upsides that may occur in bank sector across the whole year.

Readers may keep note of this expectation as a sector play for the year. One of the trades that I will be playing in line with this view is to have a core long position in stocks like Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank across the year and then keep managing that position using a mix of profit-taking and option writing.

What about the other heavyweight sector—IT—where some hopes have been rekindled? See chart 4 of the weekly IT index.