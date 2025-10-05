Nifty In Technical Charts: Ranging Continues

Give it up, guys! The market just isn’t ready to do anything different just yet. As has been commented upon in recent issues the Nifty remains locked in the 25,500-24400 area and refuses to get out of it, no matter what the recent blandishments have been.

Those trying to make sense of a few points up or down are being paid to do so, but you don’t need to follow. Within a small range, someone or the other is bound to be correct. So, they all make much of it and try to gather even more followers and those that have no ability to think for themselves, do so. Time to get out of that mindset.

Why this obsession with a few points on the Nifty? Over the last one year, the return on the Nifty has been Zero! Yea, it has. Go check. But while the Nifty has struggled there are many stocks that have returned 10/20/30% or even more in the last year. Why are people not looking at those?

Because everyone feels that trading stocks are riskier while Index trading is safer! The only truth of this market is what returns you produced with whatever you traded. If you are trading the Nifty option out of a compulsion from the past, you need to take a relook at what you do. Many have moved to Sensex options, making that the new Bank Nifty for option trades.

Well, if trading thrills are your game, then I wish you well and hope you find it. But if you are serious about trading markets and making an income as well as building some wealth while at it, then I suggest casting your net wider and look at the rest of the market.

No doubt, there was a brief period when option sellers made a lot of money in short periods of time. But that game has changed, guys, and your chances of winning that game are reducing every single day as time passes. Don’t let those Twitter champs mislead you into thinking that the game is very much on. It isn’t.

Getting back to the present, curiously, within this range, price action has depicted a 78.6% retracement twice now, each of which has produced some turn. Is that meaningful? Too small an iteration for us to base any calls on. But each time, there has been a candlestick pattern too near the retracement.

First up (Jun 2025), the levels were hit and a bearish engulfing pattern occurred. Second time (Aug 25), the fall to the same retracement level was a Tweezer bottom. Third time (18th Sep), we saw a small Evening start candle form and now the fourth time (30th Sept), we have a Record session count.

So, I suppose there is some empirical evidence that the market wants to respect that 78.6% retracement level. So should we. Like, do we have any other choice? In a market that seems to be defying logic, some pattern is better than no pattern, right?

Now, the index has rallied from the lower end of the range (and retracement zone) yet again. Should we then forecast a move to 78.6% above? Not really. Note that we check for levels and patterns at that stage to nail it down a bit. There was some time count also coming through in the last week. For the next week there are no time counts for now.

The range of about 1000-1200 points is roughly divisible into two portions, roughly about 500-600 points each. A simple trick to follow would be to be a Sell-the-rally person when in the lower portion of the range (24400-25000) and switch to Buy-the-dip guy when prices move into the upper portion. And to remember to fade the last 50 points on either side in expectation of a reversal, provided there are some additional signals like Patterns, momentum or Time signals near the range extremes.

What about shorting straddles and strangles that many people resort to? Well, with Vix refusing to get up from the lower levels, would tell you that it would be a dangerous game. What about long strangles then?

Well, that is also not a game to play right now too as events are also passing by rather quietly. Chart 2 shows the India Vix lying quiet near the lows of a year. So the best thing to do, if you are a compulsive Index option trader is to be a day trader and take your chances on small income and hope that you don’t get caught out any day.