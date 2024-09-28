Nifty In Technical Charts: Price And Time Confluence Ahead!

This is getting kind of boring, you know. Every week I have kept writing, asking everyone to keep faith in the trend and be long and trade long. But the only question that I continually get is, When will the market react? But here the market is, chalking up yet new highs! But for a change this time, some new evidence is leading to a different song this week. But before that, a hark into the past to see where we have reached from...