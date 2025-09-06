Nifty In Technical Charts: Pointers Are All Over The Place

But if it is a hedge, then we can relax slightly as it doesn’t mean some collapse of the markets lies ahead of us. However, at the same time, it may also mean that there won’t be any large-scale short covering without there being some solid news flow. A bit of a pickle, there.

Given all these vacillations, where and what is the price doing? Nothing outside of the expected, really but certainly nothing that is desired either. Chart 3 shows the weekly set up of the Nifty future with Gann price cycle lines.

When prices are moving a bit erratically, it is natural law methods that can be relied upon and two of them are shown here. The second method is the Andrews Pitchfork channel. The chart also shows the progress of momentum through the RSI indicator.

The June rally high was made against a Gann price line and the six-week decline from there bled thru lower cycle lines and the most recent rally (to 25179 on 21st Aug), too was to a price cycle line.

A slightly higher bottom was made on 28th Aug (also on a Gann price cycle line) and assuming a possible unfolding of a new rally, a pitchfork has been drawn using the pivots formed in this phase of price action. This channel now provides a support nearby for more aggressive traders. Others can follow the Gann lines for setting stops and targets, if they wish.

It can also be noted that the prices formed a Range shift pattern with the dip of 28th Aug, which makes 24500 closing prices of that date a reference close for measuring momentum shifts in the coming days.