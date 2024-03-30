Nifty In Technical Charts: Now A Shift In Bias?

After spending the last two months in consolidation, the Nifty Consumption Index (Chart 4) has staged a breakout last week indicating that there is some newfound bullishness. This index has some prominent names from FMCG, auto spaces and these names are in the limelight correctly. Looking at the charts, it does seem that the bullishness ought to continue. So, this could be a focus area in the coming week.

Summing up, both indices are in with a chance for a move higher. It remains to be seen whether the market shall grab this opportunity. In the last week, as mentioned earlier, the market refused an invitation to go lower. A refusal once again, to take up the bullish opportunity now offered would be an indication for continuing the range-bound but volatile action.

Hence, we continue at an inflection point for the rends. News flow at this juncture will be a critical input. The quarterly results still have about two weeks more before they start flowing. It is possible that the market may bide its time, consolidating some more while seeking out valid reasons to rally. Overall, one may continue to maintain a buy-on-dip policy for trading. Investors still have no cause for worry and opportunities if any created out of sudden market dips should be used as fresh entry/re-entries into preferred stocks.