Nifty In Technical Charts: Lower Support Area Attacked

Now that the Nifty is attacking the lower support of recent times, we need to check what is possible if it goes down further.

Chart 4

Chart 4 shows the next cluster of prices for the Nifty to negotiate past lying between 24,600-24,750 area. This may not seem like much from where we are currently but note that market is, kind of, in a habit to rally for a couple of days and then go down for a few. If it keeps up with that, then that target is far enough to accommodate a week more!

There is no turn date seen immediately. There is one small one around July 28 but a bigger one is seen around Aug. 7. So, it seems like the market needs to spend time than to seek out price moves. Hence two-way moves are quite likely. The trading action has to continue like before – selling rallies and buying dips.

Results flow so far has been mixed. For sure, nothing has lit up the Street. In the NSE 500, among the results declared, 89 have positive profit growth versus 40 with negative profit growth. Now, that is not a bad number but the leading stocks have not created a big impression. However, many more are yet to go, so the market may still be on guard, watching the results flow, seeking direction from there or drawing conclusions of which way the wind blows. So, as stated in earlier columns, we have to continue to follow a stock specific action.

One more reason for some discomfort with the current decline is that the small cap index was sliding. The rally, that began here from June 20, had moved rather nicely, holding its levels even during the periods when the large caps faltered in between. The rally seems to have peaked finally on July 17 and since then we see a slide, which extended big on Friday. Chart 5 shows the Smallcap 250. It looks like there could be some more room to the downside before it meets up with some supports. But given the wide selection of sectors that fall within this space, playing stock specific moves may still be possible.