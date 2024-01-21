Nifty In Technical Charts: Look Before You Leap

In the last week's letter, I had also mentioned that valuations (said to be out of whack) need to be read along with sentiment and liquidity. I don’t believe liquidity is going to be affected in any way for now, but the sentiment may be a bit shaken as the fall was more than what most people anticipated and was also swift.

But the swiftness is the key element, as such falls lead to quick liquidation of leveraged longs, emptying the market of stock overhangs for the near term. Could that have happened here? The month, for example, started with a large long position in index futures and as of the weekend this had drawn down to around 50:50 ratio for longs and shorts. That implies long liquidation as well as creation of new shorts. With the fall, however, the VIX dropped some. So, those that had gone long puts to protect seem to have used that card to cash in.

The prices broke the most recent swing low and that induced some scare among players who follow swing charting. Ideal stop is two swing lows behind and that continues to remain at 21,060. Uncomfortably far, like I said earlier, for those that look at 50-100 point moves in the Nifty but the logical swing-based stop for swing traders.

But some smoke signals are sent out as of last week. It is not as though we were not prepared for this—remember the red/amber flags that were raised in the last week letter. I also specifically wrote: “We are nearing there, so keep your guard up!”. Time factors were mentioned, that price targets were nearing as was the time count. One of the ideal things to do at such times is to take some money off the table wherever you are seeing some. It was not a call to exit the market and it still is not, as the first of the swing trading stop is not hit. Will we not surrender some of the gains waiting for that stop level to be hit? Of course, yes, but that is the price to pay for tracking a strong trend and we have to be ready to pay it. So far, we have not been called upon to do so.

I had also mentioned other factors to watch out for. I reproduce that para here again for readers to keep note of: “But be alert to not-so-overt signals of a flip over like good news not propelling trends higher (after numbers now), prices not coming back from reactions (like they used to) or some volume led declines during reactions (hitherto not seen)”. To that list, you can now add, watch the gap zone of Tuesday (21,850) and check whether that gets traded into. If it doesn’t, then the market lacks buying power and, therefore, is likely to pull back to test the supports once again. If you are still feeling bullish about the market, then prices must trade beyond and into the gap zone, filling it. Only then it will have a chance to continue higher.

Also, look for rallies to become longer in time than the corrections. Currently we had three sessions of declines. So, look for rallies to be more than three sessions. Currently done two. It is possible that we may get into some consolidation here too, with some alternating moves up and down as the market digests new information of Q3 numbers. They have been a mixed bag so far. Chart 2 is pointing to a ranging possibility.