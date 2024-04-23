Nifty In Technical Charts: Earnings Season Induced Trends Likely

Chart shows a 5 wave decline into last week support. Now, this move was within a channel, and any channelled move is deemed a corrective wave. The channel is on from January to April 24. And within a corrective wave, the final leg ‘c’ is in five wave sequence. So, those fit here to call for an end of correction at last week low.

Now for this to be validated, prices have to unfold higher and move past the 61.8% of the last fall.

That is placed at 22,450 and there is a gap zone just above it at 22,550. So, that is the target zone that we can make for a rally, if one were to unfold from here. Two pathways are shown and market may choose either, but with similar targets. The only caveat here is that prices should not go below the start of the move (mentioned earlier). Hence targets and stops for the week are inherent here in this discussion.

Using Gann time counts, April 19 and April 23 are important time turning dates. We saw a low being recorded on the April 19. Maybe we have a retest on the April 23? Also, Gann angles also supported the decline of Friday into it. This was an odd half angle count but important all the same. If in a retest ahead (if any), this support holds, then we can be certain of a rally to unfold higher towards the targets mentioned above. See Chart 3. It shows some Gann price cycle levels as well as angle lines drawn for support from the lows of Oct. 23. I have used a Half Angle method of Gann to find a support at the last week’s low. Since the time count is at hand, a price support will combine well with it.

Any break of this in the immediate future (after April 23) could mean that the prices can seek out the next price cycle line which lies at 21,600 area.