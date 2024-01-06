Nifty In Technical Charts: Continue Bullish, But With Greater Alertness

While the divergence pattern is clearly visible, we also had a hint of a positive reversal pattern with the minor dip to 21,600 closing in the last week. This signal, if it persists into the next week, can erase the impact of the divergence warning signal. The key for this would be to watch for a close below 21,217 in the week ahead.

If that happens, then the reversal pattern would get erased. If it does not, and the prices move up, then the RSI signal itself will set up a new high target of 22,270 ahead. Recall that I had suggested a target into this zone in last week's letter itself and the oscillator pattern is a kind of confirmation of that projection.

This can also be used by traders to move their stops on the longs to just under 21,215 using the oscillator signal too. As you can see, there are many ways to skin the technical analysis cat.

In addition, one can note, in the ADX indicator, that the DI lines are nicely apart, and it would require a decent move in prices for them to cross bearish. The ADX line has flattened out, no doubt, and that points to the possibility of some consolidation.

Last week's letter was more about the projection for 2024 and I had left out the part about a smaller window (between Dec. 31 to Jan. 15), where the current move may see some topping-out action. Since the current momentum is still quite strong and the sentiment is stronger than ever—after all, the market managed to come up from two attempts to go down, didn’t it?—chances are that the topping action would be strung out across a window that may last till mid-January.

So, what we need to do is to look for the higher prices mentioned this week and the last, and see if those price zones are being hit around the middle of the month. This would be a nice price and time match.

I have also pointed out other elements that can contribute to this topping identification above, like if the pattern of weekly higher highs were to break or window gaps not developing in any rise from the current levels or a failure of the positive reversal pattern getting dinged. Or bearish-wide range candles emerging or most rising candles being small-body affairs or the breadth faltering ahead. There are many signals that one can look for.

The whole purpose of creating price and time targets is to alert us to look more closely at these simple but unobtrusive signals that show up. But in our excitement of being in the market, we often miss them. This leads to a big loss of alpha gained.

This is especially so if the market hits new highs yet again, for that will surely get more of the sentiment juices flowing and caution gets thrown to the winds at such times. Just the thing that one should avoid.

Please note that nowhere in the above have I started staying away or not participating. Most people think that it is the best way to avoid risk of reversals of trends. That is only for those that are not prepared to do the work. I expect that most of our readers are not in that list. I provide some guidelines, signboards and streetlights on the path ahead. Readers have the responsibility of recognising those in the week ahead so that their actions can be appropriate.

If you combine the signals coming from the RSI and the ADX, then it appears that movement ahead may be slower than what we have experienced up to now. I would think the chances of 21,060 breaking are still quite low and, therefore, one can still be a bit aggressive yet.

However, that continued aggression should be tempered with a greater focus on the details of the movements that occur with every passing day. For, when price and time targets are near, it calls for us to be more on the alert.

Since we are trading at all-time high levels, for searching for immediate resistances, we have to drop down to lower time frame charts. Accordingly, the next chart is a 30-minute chart of the Nifty future, showing volume blocks plotted as horizontal strips. These are areas where demand and supply volume have been identified. See Chart 4.