Nifty In Technical Charts: Consolidation Time Ahead

So, finally, the tariff saga comes to an end. Not so favorably, perhaps, but to some kind of an end, nevertheless. There is of course the niggling bit of additional penalties that lies unspecified at the moment. Since no one has a clue, there is no way to factor it into any kind of valuation. The hopefuls are still out there, saying this is just a first salvo, the penalty thingy is just a threat or a negotiation with the real target being Russia etc. etc. But as ever, we should deal with what is on the plate, not what can be in the pot.

There we still have some issues though. Currently, the market, as also explained over the last couple of weeks of letters, is passing through two trends. The short term, now stretching into the fifth week, seemed like it might end when the tariff thingy came to an end. If it had, the longer term (intermediate up, since April 7 low) would have had a chance to reassert. But the attempt on Thursday was feeble and ran out quickly and Friday saw some declines to test the support zones yet again. But we remain within the bounds of an earlier congestion zone support. See Chart 1.