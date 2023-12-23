Nifty In Technical Charts: A Hint Of Discord?

There were many who jumped to take credit for having ‘called’ for a reaction. I had mentioned this in the last week's letter. Now, everyone is vocal about how the market was ‘stretched’ or ‘showed some froth’, etc.

By Friday, however, the market pulled back about 62% of the decline and now its fate hangs in balance there. The swift revival has calmed the nerves of many, but it would have also reinforced the sense that this is indeed a buy-on-dips market. The long weekend and the pullback would certainly have led to some more longs being pushed out. Very tough for traders to remain sanguine after experiencing some pain and when offered a way out, they take it, especially on winning or marginal trades. So now, what would be left over as pending longs would mostly be losing positions that have (in the minds of the holder) some chance to kickback yet. This means that higher levels next week will still see supplies coming in.

They key element, therefore, is whether we get some good news across the weekend that can encourage people to buy afresh. Without fresh buying coming in, it will be tough for the Nifty to continue higher. Problem may be that it is a holiday weekend across the globe and hence, quite unlikely that we may have any market moving events. Thus, another reason for expecting some tentativeness when market reopens on Tuesday.

But sentiment may be ‘stirred but not shaken’ (as James Bond may put it) and so people will still be looking at action. Therefore, the focus may be more on stocks than on the index. IT was the best performer for the week (up nearly 8%), while Energy and Oil and Gas was a good performer across the month. These stocks are present on the Nifty with some weights and hence, may help the Nifty stay aloft a bit for the end of the year expiry trades. Metals also traded well this month alongside Real Estate. Financials were a bit dull and although PSU banks are okay yet, they may not be able to move the needle much for either the Bank Nifty or the Nifty.

A simple thing to do would be to take the top movers of the sector and continue to check if there is a continuation in those stocks. Define the nearest support zone in their daily charts, so that you can also attempt to buy a pullback too. Typically, high momentum tends to persist until it meets with some larger selling. Until then, profit-taking in such names will only drive it back to the nearest support.

Let’s finish the analysis for the week ahead before moving on to a check on our projection for 2023 and how it panned out. Chart 3 shows the set-up as of last week.