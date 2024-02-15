The Netflix Model May Just Save India’s Online Learning Apps

Alakh Pandey is the original @PhysicsWallah on YouTube, where he has 11.6 million followers. Even before he floated PW, the college dropout had amassed a following across smaller cities and towns as a superstar coach. His cofounder Prateek Maheshwari trained as an engineer at one of the IITs and worked at Caterpillar Inc. After the fundraise, PW set up a campus in Kota, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan that has emerged as a mecca of test prep. Nearly 300,000 students land up there annually, hoping to give themselves — and their families — a shot at a better life. (Maheshwari says that the most defining period of his teenage years was the time he spent in Kota, preparing for the IIT entrance exam.)